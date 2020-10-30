Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,208 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after acquiring an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,454,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,864,550. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.94.

Shares of PAYC opened at $373.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 123.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.25. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $397.51.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

