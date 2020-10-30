Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,814 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 50.8% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 53.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 62,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $154.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

