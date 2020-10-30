Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 12,114 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

