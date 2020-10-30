Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 598 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

ISRG opened at $686.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $708.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

