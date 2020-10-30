Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 21,554 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,554 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securiti cut their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

