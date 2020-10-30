Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $617.98 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.77 and its 200 day moving average is $419.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $565,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $2,875,645 in the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens cut shares of The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.07.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

