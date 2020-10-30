Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 9,815 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 109,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 118,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42.

