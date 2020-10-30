Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 985 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $127.44.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.