Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -118.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

