Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 44,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $164.60 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

