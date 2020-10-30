Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $552,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 34.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

