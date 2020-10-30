Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $590,000 Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 85.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $5,796,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

