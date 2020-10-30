Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 55.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

