Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.0% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

