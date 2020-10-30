Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

HSY stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.73 and a 200-day moving average of $139.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

