Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,700,000 after acquiring an additional 184,206 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after buying an additional 433,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average is $112.44. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

