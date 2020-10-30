Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

