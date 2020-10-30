Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.16

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 6619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sumo Logic stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Sumo Logic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.