Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.77.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a current ratio of 103,789.00. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$35.43 and a one year high of C$66.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.57.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$15.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.6334695 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total transaction of C$1,463,323.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,480,467.29. Insiders have sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock worth $4,525,988 in the last ninety days.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.