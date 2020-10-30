Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Suncor Energy by 108.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

NYSE:SU opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

