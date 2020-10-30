Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

SZKMY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzuki Motor from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Suzuki Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.82. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $198.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.40.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.