Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “
SZKMY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzuki Motor from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Suzuki Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
