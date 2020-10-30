SVB Leerink Comments on Axcella Health Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Axcella Health stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $161.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

