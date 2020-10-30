Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.00

Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 19549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics plc (SNX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.24.

In other news, insider Paul Webb acquired 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £897.98 ($1,173.22).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public space applications.

