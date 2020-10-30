SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $51,016.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 28th, Michael Urban sold 242 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $32,452.20.
SYNNEX stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $1,377,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 44.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
