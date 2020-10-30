SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $51,016.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Michael Urban sold 242 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $32,452.20.

SYNNEX stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $1,377,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 44.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

