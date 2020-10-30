Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,988,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 869,339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,692,000 after purchasing an additional 768,911 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,154,000 after purchasing an additional 620,494 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

