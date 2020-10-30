Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.27.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $98,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $392,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 721,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,418,971.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,140 shares of company stock worth $2,723,058. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

