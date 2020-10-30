Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TCMD. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.
TCMD opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a market cap of $743.71 million, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.74.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 33.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
