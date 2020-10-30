Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TCMD. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

TCMD opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a market cap of $743.71 million, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 33.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

