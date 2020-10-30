TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) PT Set at €11.80 by Warburg Research

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) has been assigned a €11.80 ($13.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.83 ($15.09).

TTK opened at €9.06 ($10.66) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TAKKT AG has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €13.02 ($15.32).

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

