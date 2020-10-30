Tapestry Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tapestry in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC increased their target price on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.