TCF Financial Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

TCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

NYSE:TCF opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,572,000 after buying an additional 54,003 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 135,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

