TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

NYSE:TCF opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In other news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 150.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 925,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $11,001,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 225,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 218,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 33.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 199,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.