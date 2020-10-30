TD Securities Boosts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to $17.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CADNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cascades from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Cascades from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CADNF opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. Cascades has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.