TD Securities Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$105.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$93.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.14.

TSE TSU opened at C$86.50 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $888.27 million and a P/E ratio of 34.34.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$42.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 3.9100004 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

