TD Securities Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$31.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of BOS opened at C$18.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.13 million and a PE ratio of 42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$4.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.25.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$155.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Jd Watson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total value of C$429,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,491,100. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,250 shares of company stock worth $490,575.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.