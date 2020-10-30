TD Securities Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $105.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRRSF. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Trisura Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC started coverage on Trisura Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trisura Group from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.33.

Trisura Group stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

