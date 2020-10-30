Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global by 1,287.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Terminix Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 930,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

SERV stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Terminix Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Terminix Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Terminix Global in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terminix Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.