Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Sells $3,409,941.78 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $146.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $155.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.14 and its 200 day moving average is $130.15. The company has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.