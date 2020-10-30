Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.