TFI International Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. TFI International comprises 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

