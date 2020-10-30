TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

TFII stock opened at C$61.35 on Monday. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$66.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s payout ratio is 27.58%.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

