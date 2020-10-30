TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Cowen

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by Cowen from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFII. CIBC lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock opened at C$61.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$66.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 27.58%.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

