TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$75.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TFII. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock opened at C$61.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$66.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.58%.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.