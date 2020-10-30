The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

ANDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

ANDE opened at $21.99 on Monday. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $725.51 million, a PE ratio of -129.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

