The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $135.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.51.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

