The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

