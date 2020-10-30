The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $27,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,614 shares of company stock worth $9,576,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

