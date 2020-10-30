The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.58. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after acquiring an additional 223,416 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after acquiring an additional 209,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SAP by 68.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after acquiring an additional 205,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,975,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

