The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €13.30 Price Target for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENGI. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.95 ($16.42).

Get ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) alerts:

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) stock opened at €10.27 ($12.08) on Monday. ENGIE SA has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €11.60 and a 200-day moving average of €10.97.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.