The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ELEZY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Endesa currently has an average rating of Hold.

ELEZY opened at $13.92 on Monday. Endesa has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

