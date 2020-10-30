The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GBX. 140166 raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of GBX opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $34.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $864.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $132,096.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,083 shares of company stock worth $487,532. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 116,927 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 275,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 20.3% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 274,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

